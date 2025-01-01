About this product
Taste: Menthol, Sweet, Gassy, Creamy
Effects: Content, Refreshed, Uplifting
Genetics: PLATINUM X SLURRICANE
Dip’N Stix emits a fragrance reminiscent of sweet citrus, spices, and herbs, while its flavor is characterized by sweet grapefruit, diesel, and earthy tones. As a sativa-dominant strain, it's sure to elevate your mood and evoke laughter over the smallest delights.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
