About this product
Taste: Lavender, Earthy, Pine, Sweet
Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Creative
Genetics: GELATO 25 X DOSIDO
A genuine hybrid strain, Gelato 25 x Dosidos, offers an earthy, sour, and delicately sweet flavor profile.
Its effects are calming and serene, delivering a potent wave that gently uplifts your mood while soothing your nerves.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
