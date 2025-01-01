Taste: Fruity, Guava

Effects: Chill, Euphoric, Happy

Genetics: GUAVA RUNTZ



​Our Guavalicious is widely sought-after indica-dominant strain, is the result of a carefully curated blend of Guava and Runtz strains.

Distinguished by its compact and dense bud structure, this strain exudes an enticing aroma of sweetness and creaminess.

With each exhale, you can anticipate a tranquil experience, characterized by a precise and focused relaxation.