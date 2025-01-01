About this product
Taste: Fruity, Guava
Effects: Chill, Euphoric, Happy
Genetics: GUAVA RUNTZ
Our Guavalicious is widely sought-after indica-dominant strain, is the result of a carefully curated blend of Guava and Runtz strains.
Distinguished by its compact and dense bud structure, this strain exudes an enticing aroma of sweetness and creaminess.
With each exhale, you can anticipate a tranquil experience, characterized by a precise and focused relaxation.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
