About this product
Taste: Cherry, Cookie dough, Sweet
Effects: Calming, Relaxed
Genetics: KOOKIELAND X CHERRY GUSHERS
With tantalizing terpenes reminiscent of cherries and cookies, this potent strain offers a delicious experience that will leave you feeling as stoned as Medusa.
Effects: Calming, Relaxed
Genetics: KOOKIELAND X CHERRY GUSHERS
With tantalizing terpenes reminiscent of cherries and cookies, this potent strain offers a delicious experience that will leave you feeling as stoned as Medusa.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Taste: Cherry, Cookie dough, Sweet
Effects: Calming, Relaxed
Genetics: KOOKIELAND X CHERRY GUSHERS
With tantalizing terpenes reminiscent of cherries and cookies, this potent strain offers a delicious experience that will leave you feeling as stoned as Medusa.
Effects: Calming, Relaxed
Genetics: KOOKIELAND X CHERRY GUSHERS
With tantalizing terpenes reminiscent of cherries and cookies, this potent strain offers a delicious experience that will leave you feeling as stoned as Medusa.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
Notice a problem?Report this item