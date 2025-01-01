About this product
Taste: Mint, Vanilla, Sweet
Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry
Genetics: GELATO 47
We have our Gelato 47, resembling aromas of vanilla, mints and creaminess.
Best of trying to get some sleep and also ingest food, highly recommended as a friend and family session or even for self care day!
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
