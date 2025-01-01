About this product
Taste: Berry, Earthy, Creamy
Effects: Sedated, Happy
Genetics: LCG X GELATO 41
The strain that established our reputation!
The inaugural release under the Oakfruitland brand, this legendary Lemon Cherry Gelato cut from our archives is tried and true—a consistently excellent choice.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
No product reviews
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
