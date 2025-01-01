About this product
Taste: Candy gas, Creamy, Sweet
Effects: Creative, Relaxed, Uplifting
Genetics: LA POP ROCKS X PURPLE PUSH POP
The gassy, sweet nose on this strain hits you in the face as soon as you crack open the bag on this one.
This strain has quickly climbed our ranks as one of our most popular strains soon after we released it.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
