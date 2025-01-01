About this product
Taste: Lavender, Menthol, Pine
Effects: Creative, Inspiring, Relaxed
Genetics: PERMANENT MARKER
This potent strain ignites creativity, perfect for a relaxed daytime atmosphere, but may also induce cravings and a desire for more consumption.
It features a complex aroma and flavor reminiscent of a blend of soap, candy, and floral tones.
Effects: Creative, Inspiring, Relaxed
Genetics: PERMANENT MARKER
This potent strain ignites creativity, perfect for a relaxed daytime atmosphere, but may also induce cravings and a desire for more consumption.
It features a complex aroma and flavor reminiscent of a blend of soap, candy, and floral tones.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Taste: Lavender, Menthol, Pine
Effects: Creative, Inspiring, Relaxed
Genetics: PERMANENT MARKER
This potent strain ignites creativity, perfect for a relaxed daytime atmosphere, but may also induce cravings and a desire for more consumption.
It features a complex aroma and flavor reminiscent of a blend of soap, candy, and floral tones.
Effects: Creative, Inspiring, Relaxed
Genetics: PERMANENT MARKER
This potent strain ignites creativity, perfect for a relaxed daytime atmosphere, but may also induce cravings and a desire for more consumption.
It features a complex aroma and flavor reminiscent of a blend of soap, candy, and floral tones.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
Notice a problem?Report this item