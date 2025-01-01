About this product
Taste: Lemony, Earthy, Pine, Tangy
Effects: Sedated, Happy, Euphoric
Genetics: BLACK CHERRY PUNCH X TROPICANNA COOKIES
Super Boof is a lively hybrid made by combining Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, both award-winning strains on their own.
The smell and taste are a blend of orange, vanilla, and blue cheese, with a touch of cherry and earthiness.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
