About this product
Taste: Citrus, Fruity, Smooth
Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Relaxed
Genetics: TROPICANNA CHERRY
This Strain is exceptionally attractive in appearance. As a Sativa-dominant strain, it delivers a pleasant, invigorating, and lively high.
Its scent is characterized by a captivating blend of cherry and tangerine sweetness.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
