About this product
Taste: Creamy, Fluff, Marshmallow, Sweet
Effects: Relaxed, Happy
Genetics: WHITE TRUFFLE X CREATURE
This exceptionally frosty and flavorful cannabis strain exudes a sweet aroma with hints of tanginess and muskiness.
The buds are abundantly sparkling and sticky due to their high concentration of trichomes.
When smoked, it induces a relaxed and laid-back body sensation, coupled with a cheerful and slightly giggly mental state.
Taste: Creamy, Fluff, Marshmallow, Sweet
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
