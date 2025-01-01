Taste: Cherry, Sweetness, Earthy Gas

Effects: Creative, Happy, Euphoric

Genetic: Red Pop X Guava Runtz



The Chinese Zodiac Snake, is one of the twelve animals in the Chinese zodiac cycle.

People born in the Year of the Snake include those born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and so forth.

Curated for a signature lineage of Red Pop x Guava Runtz this hearty treat brings you in for fast-acting effects that quickly relax both body and mind. Its high induces a creative, happy, and social state, making it ideal for daytime activities like work, chores, or gaming, especially for those with higher tolerance levels.