About this product
Taste: Cherry, Sweetness, Earthy Gas
Effects: Creative, Happy, Euphoric
Genetic: Red Pop X Guava Runtz
The Chinese Zodiac Snake, is one of the twelve animals in the Chinese zodiac cycle.
People born in the Year of the Snake include those born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and so forth.
Curated for a signature lineage of Red Pop x Guava Runtz this hearty treat brings you in for fast-acting effects that quickly relax both body and mind. Its high induces a creative, happy, and social state, making it ideal for daytime activities like work, chores, or gaming, especially for those with higher tolerance levels.
About this brand
Oakfruitland
Oakfruitland is a premium California cannabis brand rooted in passion, quality, and accessibility. We specialize in indoor flower, live resin, vapes, and pre-rolls — grown and crafted using proprietary techniques that deliver unmatched flavor and potency. With multiple retail and delivery locations, Oakfruitland makes top-shelf cannabis available at everyday prices. Explore exclusive strains, member-only drops, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that keeps the community at heart.
