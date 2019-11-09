About this strain
Super Blue Dream and Inferno Haze come together to create a Haze-forward cultivar bred by the Gage Green Group. It mixes the sweet berry and haze aromas from Super Blue Dream with the peppery scents of Inferno Haze. This strain produces a creative, energetic high with a heavy feel thanks to Inferno Haze.
Blue Flame effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
