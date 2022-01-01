OCANNA CANNABIS SATIVA LIFE SCRUBS are the perfect way to polish your skin to perfection without harming its delicate structure. ​Made with 150 mg Full-Spectrum CBD and cannabis sativa hemp. Exfoliate, cleanse, nourish & BALANCE your skin with fine grain dead sea salt infused with organic essential oils and nutrients, making your skin soft, healthy and radiant. Helps reduce appearance of cellulite, stretch marks, dark spots & acne scars.



- Long lasting moisturizer

- Creates a youthful glow

- Helps soften the skin

- May soothe irritations, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne, eczema and redness

- Skin protective

- Possibly skin regenerative and good for fine lines and wrinkles

- Anti-inflammatory



CANNABIS SATIVA LIFE SCRUB not only offers a wonderful exfoliation, it also nourishes your freshly revealed skin. While you polish away your dead skin, high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, the raw sugar contains a natural alpha hydroxy acid which is crucial for healthy skin and protects from toxins. ​The natural sea salt will slough away the dead skin, and if you can soak in your scrub you will enjoy the additional benefits of absorbing the magnesium from the salt.



The combination of the oils we use provide an excellent blend of vitamins and hydration for your skin to leave you with younger looking, strong, healthy, glowing, silky smooth skin. ​



Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil is rich in phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, waxes, amino acids, pigments, vitamins and other naturally occurring active compounds of Cannabis Sativa. Cannabidiol is a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. It relaxes the skin, prevents drying of the skin, helps with damage to skin and shortens the time of healing. Hemp CBD may also improve the skin's defense mechanism and its ability to regenerate & repair itself.



Copaiba Oil acts as skin tightening and makes your skin appear firmer and younger. Copaiba also plays a role in reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Copaiba Oil can also help heal wounds faster, because it acts as a shield for the skin.



​HOW TO USE: Apply to wet skin and gently massage in a circular motion, focusing on rough areas. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry.



WARNINGS: Avoid use on any cuts or delicate areas. Remember to not put salt in an open cut. Do not exfoliate if skin is sunburned or irritated for any reason. Be careful not to fall on wet or slippery areas caused by using the scrub.



INGREDIENTS: Fine Dead Sea Salts, Organic Baobab Seed Oil, Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD-Infused Coconut Oil, Organic Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Copaiba Oil, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Cannabis Sativa, Organic Matcha, Organic Peppermint Oil