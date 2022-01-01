When used regularly, OCANNA FRANGIPANI ROSE CLAY SCRUB BUD may help heal and restore stressed out skin and will help relieve a wide range of skin issues.



- Cleanses while improving skin's circulation

- Detoxifies skin & prevents pores from clogging

- Hydrates while balancing skin's oil production

- Stimulates, tones & tightens skin

- Regenerates dead skin cells



Not only does this FACE MASK BAR cleanse the skin surface, it also helps detoxify the skin. Detoxification is very important for the skin. It works by pulling impurities from the skin pores and preventing them from clogging up. Detoxification will leave your skin clean inside, making it healthy and clean.



We use Kaolin Clay in our Face Mask Bars. It's a fine, light clay that has natural absorbency properties so it absorbs excess oils and can help balance the oil production after the regular use. This leaves your skin glowing and feeling hydrated. Kaolin Clay is also stimulating to the skin and provides a toned and tightened appearance.



Goat milk contains alpha-hydroxy acids such as lactic acid which help remove dead skin and is particularly high in Vitamin A, which is necessary to repair damaged skin tissue, and maintain healthy skin cells from your skin’s surface, while encouraging cell regeneration. This leaves new cells on the surface of your skin that are smoother and younger looking.



SCRUB BUDS are made for all skin types and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. Made with only the highest quality natural and organic ingredients and very versatile, SCRUB BUDS can be used as a face mask, cleanser, body wash, or shaving soap for men, women, teens and babies. Made in small batches to ensure quality. Free of surfactants and alcohols.



HOW TO USE: For FACE MASK use, lather up the bar, spread it on your face and let sit on skin for 5-10 minutes. Rinse, then pat skin dry.

For IN SHOWER, lather up with the bar, cleansing your skin, and let it sit for a few moments to soak in before rinsing. Pat skin dry. ​



INGREDIENTS: Organic Goat Milk, Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD-Infused Coconut Oil, Kaolin Clay, Kosher French Rose Petals, Organic Rose Hips, Hibiscus Powder Squalane Oil, Frangipani, Organic Hemp flower and Ocanna proprietary essential oil blend.