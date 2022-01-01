About this product
200 mg CBD
OCANNA HOT SPOT TREATMENT is an all-natural, plant-based solution for dry, cracked paws with anti-inflammatory benefits from organic hemp. 100% edible, lickable, and enjoyable by all pets with paws.
OCANNA HOT SPOT is Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Halal and Kosher.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD-infused Coconut Oil, Plantain, Arnica and Amchur (Mango)
About this brand
Ocanna
All-Natural, Sustainable, Vegan, Plant-Based, Cruelty-Free Wellness & Skincare Products Made in Small Batches