About this product
500 mg or 800 mg CBD
OCANNA LIFE DROPS CBD OIL is a CBD Tincture that has a high ratio of terpenes and trace cannabinoids to hemp content. In other words, you are getting incredibly pure hemp oil.
OCANNA LIFE DROPS are Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Halal and Kosher.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD extract, Organic MCT Oil, Indica Terpenes, Ocanna proprietary essential oil blend
OCANNA LIFE DROPS CBD OIL is a CBD Tincture that has a high ratio of terpenes and trace cannabinoids to hemp content. In other words, you are getting incredibly pure hemp oil.
OCANNA LIFE DROPS are Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Halal and Kosher.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD extract, Organic MCT Oil, Indica Terpenes, Ocanna proprietary essential oil blend
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ocanna
All-Natural, Sustainable, Vegan, Plant-Based, Cruelty-Free Wellness & Skincare Products Made in Small Batches