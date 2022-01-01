Life Oil can be used on all skin types and is great for those with oily, sensitive, or blemish-prone skin. Beauty Boosting Vitamins: Life Oil is a natural source of Vitamin E, and Omega 3s that keep skin moisturized and soft. Easily absorbs into the skin for long lasting moisture that doesn’t clog pores or leave a greasy residue behind.

Can be used as a daily body oil or with massages.



Luxuriously thick consistency and subtle citrus-mint fragrance for an exquisitely relaxing oil that soothes sore muscles, reduces swelling and increases circulation throughout the body.



Arnica provides anti-inflammatory and calming effects to sooth sore muscles.

Hempseed Oil contains anti-aging properties that moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.



For massages: This versatile, thick formula provides more drag and friction and a superior grip and requires less product for deep tissue muscle manipulation, making it perfect for all massage types, including Swedish, Deep Tissue, Sports, Geriatric, and Shiatsu massages. Water dispersible for quick and easy cleanup, scented for increased relaxation.



- Paraben-free

- Cruelty-free

- Vegan

- Gluten-free

- Allergen-free



Ingredients: Organic Hempseed Oil, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Avocado Oil, Arnica Montana, Turmeric Oil, Peppermint Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Plantain Oil, Ginger Oil and Ocanna Essential Oil Blend.