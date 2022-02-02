LIFESAVER SALVE is suitable for the whole family. LIFESAVER SALVE may improve the skin’s defense mechanism and its ability to recover and regenerate, and is suitable for relieving and eliminating many skin problems. LIFESAVER SALVE prevents drying of the skin, helps with damage to the skin and shortens the time of healing.



INGREDIENTS: Full-Spectrum Organic Hemp CBD-Infused Organic Coconut oil, Organic Avocado oil, Mango butter, Full-Spectrum Hemp, Vitamin C, Arnica, Squalane, Copaiba Oil, Vitamin E, Moroccan ginger, Turmeric, Amchur, Black pepper, Clove, Plantain and Ocanna proprietary essential oil blend