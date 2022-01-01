About this product
Your new favorite daily serum! Formulated and curated to boost your skin's natural glow, improve inflammation and texture, and give you the dose of daily self-care you deserve! Absolutely NO harsh chemicals, preservatives or surfactants.
The first 100 orders get our limited-edition Radiance bottles!
- Paraben-free
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Allergen-free
Instructions: Apply to face gently in a massaging motion after cleansing.
Ingredients: Organic Squalane Oil, Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Extract, Organic Grapeseed Oil, Organic Cranberry Oil, Organic Pomegranate Seed Oil, Argon Oil, Organic Rosehip Oil, Organic Raspberry Seed Oil, Organic Carrot Seed Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Organic Rose Oil, Hibiscus Oil and Frangipani (Plumeria) Oil.
About this brand
Ocanna
All-Natural, Sustainable, Vegan, Plant-Based, Cruelty-Free Wellness & Skincare Products Made in Small Batches