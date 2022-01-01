OCANNA SALTS OF LIFE is a therapeutic approach to bath salts. We have researched in depth and sourced the highest quality ingredients with beneficial properties to assist with specific issues as well as provide general enjoyment.



Sea salt contains sodium chloride, a mineral that helps the body remove toxins and by-products of metabolism through the lymphatic system.



Using our SALTS OF LIFE may also aid in calming your nerves and relaxing you for better sleep. The magnesium, potassium and the bromides contained in the sea salt help soothe aches, and Dead Sea Salt helps relax your muscles and to relieve the pain in your joints.



Sea salt has many benefits for the skin, like anti-aging, anti-wrinkles and deep cleansing. Saltwater is rich in magnesium, which it has been proven to treat dry skin by improving hydration and texture.



Our SALTS OF LIFE also has an antibacterial effect on the skin. If you have acne, eczema or dermatitis, sea saltwater can help you improve your condition (Dead Sea Salt is renown for this). Salt is a good disinfectant, and saltwater helps heal minor cuts by speeding the blood coagulation.



HOW TO USE: For your BATH, add 1-4 tablespoons, OR for your FEET, add 1 tablespoon to your foot bath.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Dead Sea salt, Pacific Sea Salt, Organic Caribbean Sea Salt, Organic Himalayan Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Red Hawaiian Alaea Salt, Organic Full Spectrum Hemp CBD-Infused MCT Oil and Ocanna proprietary essential oil blend.