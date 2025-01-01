OCB® has been perfecting the art of rolling since 1918, but our story goes back even further. It all started in 1822 when brothers René and Guillaume Bolloré built a paper mill next to the Odet River in France—because when you’re making paper, fresh, clean water is essential.



PRECISION ENGINEERED

With over a century of research and development behind every leaf, we’ve refined our rolling papers to ensure the perfect smoking sesh. From the crisp sound of pulling a fresh paper out of your booklet to the methodically applied line of always sticks natural Acacia gum, it’s all about the details.



ALWAYS STICKS NATURAL ACACIA GUM

The perfect roll sticks ‘til the last puff - that’s why we developed a blend of natural Acacia gum that always sticks. It is applied evenly and consistently to every paper every time. It’s attention to every detail, from sourcing to application, that ensures your roll always sticks, session after session.



SUSTAINABLY CRAFTED

We make our own paper from scratch. Others don’t. It's why we hone every detail—down to the fibers.



From sourcing to production, sustainability is woven into everything we do. We prioritize local sourcing, with materials like organic hemp grown in Champagne and rice fibers from the Camargue delta, and we endeavor to source everything from within 500km of our facilities to reduce our environmental footprint. Even our packaging is biodegradable, printed with vegetable inks, and engineered to reduce waste.

