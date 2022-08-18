About this product
Few resources are as sustainable as hemp. Ours is grown and processed in France using techniques that benefit the environment. The result is one of the strongest, thinnest and slowest-burning papers on Earth.
If you're looking for something Earth-friendly and easy to enjoy, Organic Hemp will do the trick.
About this brand
Nature helps us find harmony, escape to simple pleasures, and appreciate the wonder of its gifts. It has inspired us to create the finest sustainably crafted rolling papers on Earth, connecting OCB® and rollers everywhere to a sustainable future and an enjoyable present.
It's a purpose we believe in and a choice we're proud to offer. Because life's more fun and so much more interesting when you leave the distractions behind and become...
One With Nature.