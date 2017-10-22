Loading…
Logo for the brand OCB

OCB

Querkle Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Querkle effects

Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
