About this product
Package Contains:
(1) Master Kush HHC 1g Disposable - SATIVA
(1) Pineapple Express HHC 1g Disposable - INDICA
Pineapple Express (HHC): SATIVA
As one of the most recognizable strain names in the industry, Pineapple Express is a best-seller across the board! It has long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. This strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine.
Master Kush (HHC): INDICA
One of our best-sellers and a staple of our OG flavor profiles, Master Kush offers a true gas aroma and taste. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
Strains: 1G Pineapple Express (Sativa) + 1G Master Kush (Indica)
Cannabinoids: HHC
Format: Vapable Disposables
This product contains less than 0.3% THC.
About this brand
Ocho Extracts
We are a 100% hemp-based cannabinoid brand located in Newport Beach, California. Instead of focusing on dried flower and traditional plant uses, we add a bit of spice to the industry through innovative products and potent extracts that have quickly put us on the map.
We take great pride in our high-quality products, available in edibles, vape cartridges, and disposables. Inside all of Ocho Extracts’ products are real cannabis-derived terpenes that not only provide a true-to-plant experience but a true-to-strain one too. The result is an array of the most flavorful extracts you simply can’t find elsewhere.
IG: @ochoextracts.official
https://www.instagram.com/ochoextractsofficial/
