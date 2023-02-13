Package Contains:

(1) Master Kush HHC 1g Disposable - SATIVA

(1) Pineapple Express HHC 1g Disposable - INDICA



Pineapple Express (HHC): SATIVA

As one of the most recognizable strain names in the industry, Pineapple Express is a best-seller across the board! It has long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. This strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine.



Master Kush (HHC): INDICA

One of our best-sellers and a staple of our OG flavor profiles, Master Kush offers a true gas aroma and taste. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.



Cannabinoids: HHC

Format: Vapable Disposables



This product contains less than 0.3% THC.

