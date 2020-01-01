At OG Analytical, consumer safety and awareness is our number one priority. We use the most stringent policies and procedures to make sure that our tests are legally defensible and will stand up to scientific scrutiny. This ensures that consumers, merchants, and growers alike can stand behind our test results with full confidence of scientific integrity. OG Analytical holds itself to AOAC, NELAC TNI, and ISO 17025 accreditation standards. We care about our community. With the introduction of House Bill 3460 in Oregon, as of March 3rd, 2014, Medical Marijuana Facilities can now operate under a license from the State of Oregon. OMMP patients finally have safe, legal access to medicinal cannabis through State regulated marijuana dispensaries. Working together with our community, we can bolster Oregon’s economy and promote a safer, more conscious cannabis industry in Oregon.