About this strain
Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.
Conspiracy Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!