About this product
Apple Fritter is a high-yielding strain that produces top-of-the-line potent flowers. Legend has it the creation of Apple Fritter seeds took place in Northern California. The breeders arranged a combination of two highly sought-after strains: Animal Cookies and Sour Apple. They forged a new superstar strain with a perfect hybrid ratio of 50% indica and 50% sativa.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.