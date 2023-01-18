About this product
Known for producing top-quality potent flowers, Apple Fritter strain is high-yielding and highly potent. According to legend, Apple Fritter seeds were created in Northern California, when two highly sought-after strains, Animal Cookies and Sour Apple, were combined. Their new hybrid strain has a perfect ratio of 50% sativa and 50% indica.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.