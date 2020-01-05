About this product
This pungent strain has a fruity aroma similar to its taste. Cereal Milk seeds product buds with 23-25% THC on average. It is a hybrid Y Life, (Girl Scout Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a Sativa-dominant Cookies phenotype.
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with