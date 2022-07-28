About this product
Frozay is an Indica-dominant hybrid with large bright green-purple buds. Moreover, the buds are beautiful and visually appealing, with orange hairs laced with silver-white crystal trichomes throughout. Relentless Genetics Frozay has a pack lineage between Rozay and Bacio Gelato. Frozay will have around 21% THC content and approximately 1% CBD.
Frozay effects
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.