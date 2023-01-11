GG4 seeds, aka "Gorilla Glue #4" and "Original Glue," produce a popular, award-winning strain in the cannabis community, known for its sticky and resinous buds. Interestingly, the strain gets its name because of the difficulty growers face while trimming its buds during harvest. The resinous, sticky buds leave their scissors sticking together every time - hence the term "glue".

This strain is more balanced in nature with a 50% sativa and 50% indica profile.