About this product
GG4 seeds, aka "Gorilla Glue #4" and "Original Glue," produce a popular, award-winning strain in the cannabis community, known for its sticky and resinous buds. Interestingly, the strain gets its name because of the difficulty growers face while trimming its buds during harvest. The resinous, sticky buds leave their scissors sticking together every time - hence the term "glue".
This strain is more balanced in nature with a 50% sativa and 50% indica profile.
This strain is more balanced in nature with a 50% sativa and 50% indica profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.