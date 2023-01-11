About this product
Girl Scout Cookies (Girl Scout Cookies) is a hybrid strain that originated in the San Francisco/Bay Area. This strain was bred by a collective of breeders called the Cookie Family. This strain began as a crossbreed of the legendary indica-sativa OG Kush with the pure sativa Durban Poison strain. This strain is 60% indica dominant and can reach THC percentages up to 28%.
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.