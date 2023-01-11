About this product
Gorilla Glue seeds produce a potent cannabis hybrid strain that packs a heavy punch. Winner of two High Times Cannabis Cups, Gorilla Glue is definitely a fan favorite with tons of firepower. Also known as Gorilla Glue #1, it is a cross between "Chem's Sister" and "Chocolate Diesel," this strain is an equal hybrid of 50% Indica, and 50% Sativa.
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.