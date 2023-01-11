About this product
Green Crack strain produces a prominent sativa-dominant hybrid beloved by many in the community. Formerly known as "Cush" or "Green Cush" -- Green Crack gets its current name from the cannabis king himself, Snoop Doggy Dogg. This strain contains 60% sativa and 40% indica. Green Crack leaves you feeling energized and concentrated, providing that extra boost to keep you going strong throughout the day.
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.