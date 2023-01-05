About this product
Runtz seeds are typically darker, in brown, grey, or black shades. Runtz is a rare well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato. This strain is loved for its fruity flavor profile comparable to the bag or sugary candy from which it gets its name. The secret to Runtz's unique flavor profile is in the terpenes.
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.