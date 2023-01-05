About this product
Skywalker OG seeds produce spearhead-shaped dark olive-green calyxes and medium-density buds. Secondly, as the plant matures, the nugs will emit a stronger aroma and become more sticky. This hybrid strain is a cross between Skywalker and OG Kush. The Indica: Sativa ratio of this strain is 85%:15% and possess a THC content from 20-26% and a CBD content of 0.5%.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.