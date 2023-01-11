About this product
Sour Pinot seeds are a balanced hybrid strain with the benefits of both sativa and indica strains. Additionally, it averages around 20% THC content. This well-balanced hybrid has fruity flavors.
As a result of the parent genetics of Granddaddy Purple and Sour Diesel, this strain has the sativa benefits of Sour D along with the body-relaxing effects of GDP.
As a result of the parent genetics of Granddaddy Purple and Sour Diesel, this strain has the sativa benefits of Sour D along with the body-relaxing effects of GDP.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OG Seeds
OG Seeds provides customers with the finest selection of high-quality cannabis seeds on the market. We pride ourselves on high germination rates, quality products, and a vast selection to meet and exceed our customer's expectations. We have the best feminized, autoflower, and CBD seeds for indoor and outdoor growers. OG Seeds features free, fast, and discreet shipping on every order. To learn more, visit our website today.