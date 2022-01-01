About this product
Custom Logo Sugar Cookies are designed to replicate your store's logo. You may also request specific designs for holidays that we are not designing a Seasonal Sugar Cookie for. We require a minimum of 14 days for design creation. We require a minimum of 14 days for production. (Orders of +150 may take longer dependent on production schedules).
Orders must be placed in increments of 40 cookies. $40.00 one time set up fee.
Orders must be placed in increments of 40 cookies. $40.00 one time set up fee.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OGeez! Brands
OGeez! Brands is one of Arizona’s first original scratch-made cannabis concentrate infusion manufacturers and is dedicated to making all products fresh from scratch. The company has worked to develop cutting-edge delivery systems and to find ways to increase shelf life without affecting quality and taste. The quality of our products stem from our combination of accurate dosing and our amazing flavor. It all feeds into our motto: “Flavoring Life."