About this product
Developed directly from our XL Baked Goods line our two pack option gives patients a micro-dose option. Same delicious recipe offered as two (20mg) cookies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OGeez! Brands
OGeez! Brands is one of Arizona’s first original scratch-made cannabis concentrate infusion manufacturers and is dedicated to making all products fresh from scratch. The company has worked to develop cutting-edge delivery systems and to find ways to increase shelf life without affecting quality and taste. The quality of our products stem from our combination of accurate dosing and our amazing flavor. It all feeds into our motto: “Flavoring Life."