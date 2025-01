Since launching in 2018, OGeez! has been creating innovative and memorable cannabis-infused gummies dedicated to flavoring life’s journey.



We pride ourselves on delivering amazing flavor along with consistent, targeted effects for every occasion. Guided by the principle that cannabis should be simple and that every great gummy begins with a mouthwatering first bite, our mission is to provide every consumer with an unsurpassed consumption experience.



We’ve spent countless hours fine-tuning our proprietary recipe and formulating delicious, bouncy gummies with no bitter aftertaste.

