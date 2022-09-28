Small in size, but BIG in flavor. We’ve taken our hallmark shaped gummy and shrunk it down just for you! These little miniature bite sized gummies are perfect for whatever journey you are on, whether you are new to cannabis, a microdoser, or everything in between!! At 3mg per piece, it gives you the confidence to enjoy the full gummy as you need it, all day long. No nibbles or knives necessary…



Delicious flavor • Made from scratch • Fully infused • Never sprayed or massaged • Full panel tested • Premium extracts • No bad aftertaste • Free from chemicals and solvents

