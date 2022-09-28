About this product
Small in size, but BIG in flavor. We’ve taken our hallmark shaped gummy and shrunk it down just for you! These little miniature bite sized gummies are perfect for whatever journey you are on, whether you are new to cannabis, a microdoser, or everything in between!! At 3mg per piece, it gives you the confidence to enjoy the full gummy as you need it, all day long. No nibbles or knives necessary…
Delicious flavor • Made from scratch • Fully infused • Never sprayed or massaged • Full panel tested • Premium extracts • No bad aftertaste • Free from chemicals and solvents
About this brand
OGeez! Brands
OGeez! Brands is one of Arizona’s first original scratch-made cannabis concentrate infusion manufacturers and is dedicated to making all products fresh from scratch. The company has worked to develop cutting-edge delivery systems and to find ways to increase shelf life without affecting quality and taste. The quality of our products stem from our combination of accurate dosing and our amazing flavor. It all feeds into our motto: “Flavoring Life."
State License(s)
00000039DCVR00320237