Logo for the brand OGZ Fireweed

OGZ Fireweed

Blue Kush Breath Crumble 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Blue Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!