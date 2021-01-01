About this product

Take a walk in our strawberry fields of sweet hazelnut and hints of caramel. Paired with Strawberry Cough, this eLiquid is sure to brighten your day. Our eLiquids come in varying levels of medication. All of our eLiquids are prepared with USP Kosher Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural and Artificial Flavors (some flavors may contain alcohol), natural terpenes and State tested medical concentrate (liquids may contain CBD and THC). Our eLiquids come in 30ml, 60ml, 90ml, and 120ml.