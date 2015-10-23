About this strain
Monster OG from The Green Element is a hybrid strain that crosses a heavy OG indica with an OG Kush and SFV OG hybrid. With a THC profile that can stretch past 26 percent, Monster OG’s effects come on strong to relax muscles, soothe pains, relieve stress, increase the appetite, and promote rest. Stout plants produce tights resin-packed buds that carry a blend of deep, earthy diesel and subtle burnt spice notes.
Monster OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
51% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
