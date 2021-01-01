About this product

Charlotte's Web™ Everyday Plus Olive Oil (30ml.) delivers the best blend of the good stuff—cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants.

Approx. 25 mg hemp extract per 1 mL serving | For mind and body stress.



We nurture each plant from seed to sale. The process begins on our US family farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, we test it to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.



Enjoy hemp oil daily to counter minor mind and body stresses.



Realm of Caring Approved

USA Grown Hemp and Manufactured in the USA.