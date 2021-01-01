About this product

Drink to your health and experience the powerful benefits of hemp and essential vitamins and minerals. CBDXtreme H2O supports overall wellness and also provides hydration at a higher pH level to help neutralize acids in the body. Developed by a team of doctors, the unique formulation in Xtreme H2O delivers hydration and cellular nutrients in the most bioavailable form possible. NanoUltra is our proprietary formula that represents the cutting edge science of nanotechnology. Nanoemulsified phytocannabinoids in NanoUltra makes the particles small enough for your cells to use – much more than hemp oil alone. What does it all mean? It means that when you drink Xtreme H2O, you can be assured of ultimate absorption and virtually no waste with every sip of this refreshing water. Enjoy this CBD-infused hemp water ideal for hydration and health!